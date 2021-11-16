Tuskegee City Council Member Johnny Ford to Seek Alabama House Seat

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tuskegee City Council member Johnny Ford has announced that he will seek the District 82 seat in the Alabama House of Representatives in 2022.

Ford, who is a former Tuskegee mayor and former member of the Alabama Legislature, says he will seek the office as a Democrat. He has previously served as a Republican and as an Independent.

For says he plans to make health, gaming and education his priorities of his campaign.

“Enough talk”, Ford said in a statement, “We need Medicaid expanded now, in order to save lives in Alabama. The people want to vote on gaming now, and use that money for health care, and the education of our children.”

Ford served District 82 in the House from 1998-2004. Ford is a past president of the Alabama League of Municipalities and former Chair of the Alabama House Committee on Local Legislation. He is a member of the Board of the Alabama State Democratic Executive Committee, a member of the State Board of the Alabama New South Coalition and a member of the Board of the Alabama Democratic Conference.

The District 82 seat is currently held by Democratic Rep. Pebblin Warren. The state primaries are May 24, 2022.