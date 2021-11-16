Warming Trend Continues; Showers and Cooler Again Late Week

by Ryan Stinnett

High pressure remains in control of our weather, which will allow for a continued warming trend. Today is featuring a sunny sky with highs in the low to mid 70s. Tomorrow, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. A few more clouds should move across the sky by tomorrow, but no rain associated with those clouds.

SOME SHOWERS RETURN: A cold front will begin to move into the area on Thursday and bring clouds and some showers back to the area during the afternoon and evening hours, but the better dynamics will be well off up in Canada, so severe weather is not likely, in fact there may not be any thunder. Highs will be in the mid 70s and rain amounts will be less than one-quarter inch, with many locations likely staying dry.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Behind the front, high pressure builds back in to our north, which will allow for a much cooler air mass to return to the state to end the week. Friday will be sunny and cooler with highs in the 60s. Our coldest morning should be Saturday with widespread 30s, but we expect nice warm with abundant sunshine highs will return to the upper 60s. Sunday will remain dry with increasing clouds as some showers could return as early as Sunday evening, Highs Sunday will be in the 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday looks to feature some rain and storms with our next front. Tuesday looks to be sunny, breezy, and noticeably cooler with highs in the 50s. Through Thanksgiving the weather looks great as a dry and quiet pattern will persist. The long range models suggest a lot of uncertainty beyond Thanksgiving, so forecast confidence is very low for Black Friday and Iron Bowl weekend.

Have a tantalizing Tuesday!!!

Ryan