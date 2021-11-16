Worker at North Alabama Business Killed in Forklift Accident

by Alabama News Network Staff

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — A worker at a north Alabama business died after being run over by a forklift. Limestone Coroner Mike West tells news outlets the accident happened Monday morning at Sunbelt Forest Products Corp. in Athens. The company produces pressure-treated lumber, and West says the accident is under investigation. Details including the name of the victim haven’t been released.

