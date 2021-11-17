A Few Showers Then Turning A Bit Cooler

by Shane Butler



A cold front is on the way and its bringing in our next round of rain activity. Rainfall potential is very light with .25″ or less expected. This system is fairly tame and no severe storms are anticipated. The air behind the front is a bit colder and you’ll notice the change Friday. Afternoon temps will drop back into the 60s for highs. We’re down into the upper 30s early Saturday morning. High pressure returns and the skies are looking sunny throughout the weekend. Temps respond and afternoon temps return to the lower 70s. Another frontal system makes a run at us Sunday night into early Monday. This will be another rain maker for the area. It’s a quick mover and we’re already drying out Monday afternoon. A surge of colder air will be spilling into the state behind this boundary. Temps will drop into the mid 30s by Tuesday morning. High temps only managing the upper 50s to around 60 degrees that afternoon. High pressure is back over us and that puts the area under abundant sunshine once again. We’re looking dry through midweek but model data is suggesting showers ahead for part of the Thanksgiving holiday period.