ASE Credit Union Goes On Shopping Spree For Need Services

by Darryl Hood

Eight years: That’s how long the Magical Christmas Toy Drive has been making a difference.

This year ASE Credit Union is first up to donate. Five ASE employees lined up on a mission To fill these shoooing carts filled up with toys from the Chantilly Walmart.

“At ASE we believe in a simple philosophy people helping people and what better time to do that so we’re real happy to participate in the Magic Christmas Toy Drive,” Mike Hart, CEO of ASE.

So away we went, stuffing five shopping carts full of toys, for boys and girls up to the age of 12.

Once the toys are collected they’ll be stored in the Magical Christmas toy vault.

“Just coming to help the kids, it’s a lot of fun for us to get out and be shopping and just to help Salvation Army and just to enjoy, and this just helps those kids and have fun doing it at the same time,” said Ed McCurdy, Chief Operating Officer of ASE.

The mission is to spend 1000 dollars on toys. They spent 1100. A generous donation from ASE Credit Union

“We”re glad that Salvation Army is out there, such a worthy mission. We see them during the holidays and we just have to remember that we have an opportunity to help them have a need in the community,” said Mike Hart.

“I think during that holiday time is to find an Organization that you can support and to be able to give to other people less fortunate than we are,” said Ed McCurdy

The Toys will be given to the Salvation Army of Montgomery, which will then be wrapped and delivered to familues who’ve fallen on had time.

The 8th Annual Magical Christmas Toy Drive that starts Monday, November 15th.

It will run through Friday, December 10 to give the Salvation Army time to collect the toys and get them organized before handing them out to registered families.