Clouds And A Chance For Rain Return Thursday

by Ben Lang

Wednesday looks like another fine fall day for central and south Alabama. A mostly sunny sky and a south wind of 5 to 10 mph guide high temperatures into the mid and upper 70s. Temperatures remain milder Wednesday night, with lows in the low 50s.

Clouds increase Thursday in advance of a cold front. Some rain appears possible too. However, rain amounts, coverage, and intensity still appear rather paltry. Many locations may not receive rain at all. For those that do, the rain may only occur for a short period of time and probably won’t be heavy. Rain arrives in west Alabama during the morning, and gradually moves into southeast Alabama through the early evening.

The rain ends and clouds gradually clear as the front pushes to our southeast Thursday night. Temperatures turn cooler, with Friday morning lows in the 30s and 40s. Friday looks mostly sunny but cooler with highs in the 60s. Winds could be brisk throughout the day out of the northwest. Friday night lows fall into the 30s and 40s under a clear sky.

The weekend looks mainly dry, and perhaps a bit warmer. Saturday features a mostly sunny sky, but clouds increase by late Sunday in advance of our next cold front. Daytime highs range from the upper 60s to low 70s both days. While Saturday features no rain, some rain could arrive in central Alabama by Sunday evening. Sunday night may feature the best chance for rain in our area.

However, the Sunday/Monday front may also not feature a high coverage/duration/intensity of rain. The front and associated rain push to our southeast Monday morning. Sunshine could return quickly behind the front, before the end of the day. Temperatures could turn much cooler behind the front. Monday night lows fall into the 30s. Tuesday features plenty of sunshine, but temperatures may not reach 60° during the afternoon. Tuesday night lows fall into the 30s. Next Wednesday may feature slightly more clouds but could be milder with highs in the mid 60s.