MACH Is Hosting A “Not-A-Bed” Sleep-out Event On Friday

by Ja Nai Wright

This week is Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, and Mid-Alabama

Coalition for the Homeless (MACH) is inviting people across the River Region to be aware and get

involved.

MACH’s “Not-a-Bed” Sleep-Out is being held in the parking lot next to River City Church this Friday,

November 19. MACH invites residents to sleep out to raise awareness about hunger and homelessness

and experience what it is like to be un-housed. There will be a candlelight march from the Court Square

Fountain, guest speakers, live music, and a mobile soup kitchen for dinner.

If you would like to volunteer for this event visit handsonriverregion.org