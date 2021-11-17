New Program Uses Social Media to Promote Tourism in West Alabama

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A new program kicks off in Selma — that uses social media to promote tourism in the Black Belt region.

The Southwest Alabama Ambassador program — uses social media and people with a passion for the Black Belt — to show tourists — what the region has to offer.

The University of Alabama Center for Economic Development — kicked off the program Wednesday morning — at the historic St. James Hotel in downtown Selma.

Candace Johnson Beers is the Tourism and Community Development Director at the UACED.

“We want the ambassadors to show that there’s a lot to do in southwest Alabama,” she said.

Ambassadors venture off the beaten path — to explore interesting places and events — that capture the culture and beauty of the Black Belt region. Then they share it with the world — on social media.

“It’s a 21st century world. And we all know our lives are in our smart phones. So, this is a way to tap into that and reach people, a new generation of people with this technology. And discover what’s here in southwest Alabama,” said ambassador Mick Harrell of Butler.

“It’s about cross promoting,” said Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association Director Pam Swanner.

“And that is the best form of promotion and marketing that can take place.”

“We have 14 different ambassadors,” said Beers.

“They’ll each be working on a different topic every month. They’re going to send us two to three posts and a video every month. They’ll be using the hashtag — visit southwest Alabama.”