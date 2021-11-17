St. John’s Church Hosts 100th Annual Bazaar Shops

by Carrington Cole

Due to the pandemic, an annual event was unable to take place last year. But this year, St. John’s Episcopal Church was able to host their annual Bazaar Shops.

This is the 100th year St. John’s has held their annual Bazaar. It is a community event with handmade crafts and food with the profits going toward a local charity. A sit down luncheon was available, as was, a drive-thru lunch for people on-the-go. There was also a ‘Treasure Attic’ shop which had items for sale that had been donated by members of the church.

The Bazaar Chairman for St. John’s Episcopal Church Debbie Schremser was very happy about the turnout this year.

“We did miss out because we worked so hard to provide to the community to welcome Montgomery and the River Region into our church to serve them and we look forward to it,” stated Shremser. “We missed it last year, but it’s so good to see people coming out today.”

The Bazaar Shops were open to the public at the St. John’s Episcopal Church Wednesday November 17 from 10 am to 2 pm.