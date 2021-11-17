Warm Wednesday; Some Showers Tomorrow with Front

by Ryan Stinnett

Another great day of weather ahead…After starting the day off in the 40s in most locations, today will feature a generally sunny sky with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

SOME SHOWERS THURSDAY: Clouds return to the state tomorrow as a cold front approaches, and a few scattered light rain showers are possible over the state by the afternoon. Moisture will be very limited, and rain amounts should be under a quarter of an inch for most communities. Tomorrow’s high will be in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Behind the front, a much cooler air mass will return to the state to end the week. Friday will be sunny and cooler with highs in the 60s. Our coldest morning should be Saturday, but we expect nice warm with abundant sunshine highs will return to the upper 60s. Sunday will remain dry with increasing clouds as some showers could return as early as Sunday evening; highs Sunday will be in the 70s.

THANKSGIVING WEEK: Monday looks to feature some rain and storms with our next front; severe storms are not anticipated. Tuesday looks to be sunny, breezy, and noticeably cooler with highs in the 50s. Morning lows should be below freezing Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 50s, despite a sky full of sunshine. Beyond Thanksgiving the long range models suggest a lot of uncertainty with dry weather, cold weather or wet weather depending on which model you look at, so forecast confidence is very low for Black Friday and Iron Bowl weekend.

Have an incredible Wednesday!!!

Ryan