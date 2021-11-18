10th Annual Big Buck Photo Contest Underway

by Alabama News Network Staff

The 10th annual Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association Big Buck Photo Contest is now underway. It runs through February 10, 2022.

The winner is selected through online voting.

“Over the past decade, we’ve held this friendly contest to highlight the long seasons, healthy populations and big bucks that the bountiful Black Belt region is known for,” said Pam Swanner, Director of the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association. “We encourage experienced hunters and those new to the sport to scout our woods for an unforgettable adventure and enter the contest.”

To enter the contest, hunters must upload a photo of a buck harvested from within the 23-county Black Belt region to AlabamaBlackBeltAdventures.org/bigbuckphotocontest. The buck must be harvested during 2021-2022 whitetail deer season. Photo contest winners from the previous two years are not eligible for entry.

The contestant who receives the most online votes before the season closes in February will receive a $500 gift card donated by Jonathan Goode and Southeastern Land Group.

ALBBAA reminds all sportsmen and women to purchase a hunting license online through the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources before heading afield. Additionally, successful hunters are also reminded to report their harvested deer through Game Check.

The Black Belt includes the following 23 counties: Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Crenshaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Russell, Sumter, Tuscaloosa and Wilcox.