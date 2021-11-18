Auburn Seeks to Bounce Back after Two Losses, Injuries to Bo Nix, Anders Carlson

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn seeks to bounce back from two straight defeats and the loss of starting quarterback Bo Nix and kicker Anders Carlson when the Tigers play at South Carolina.

The Tigers’ SEC championship chances fell apart the past two weeks.

Nix fractured his ankle in last week’s loss to Mississippi State and had season-ending surgery.

Ex-LSU quarterback T.J. Finley will get his first start Saturday for Auburn. Finley led LSU to a 52-24 win over South Carolina a year ago.

The game also marks the return of Mike Bobo, the Gamecocks’ offensive coordinator and interim head coach last year who now leads Auburn’s attack.

Auburn plays at South Carolina Saturday at 6PM CST. The game is on ESPN.

