Beasley Allen Kicks Off Holiday Season with Donation to Valiant Cross Academy

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Montgomery area law firm is kicking off the holiday season with a check presentation to a local school.

Beasley Allen Law Firm presented Valiant Cross Academy with a check Tuesday morning.

Valiant Cross is a private school in Montgomery with a Christian emphasis.

Officials with the all boys school said they were surprised at the donation and thankful because it will help the families of students, especially in tough times.

“Some of their needs outside the classrooms, clothing, food, school supplies,” said Kimberly Baker. “They’ve even paid power bills, portable power units in homes, they’ve cut hair, bought tennis shoes, anything that we need to do for these kids we’ll find a way.”

Valiant Cross Academy’s Head of School Anthony Brock said he is thankful for the community’s support.

“I just want everyone to know that these are some amazing young men that I learn from on a daily basis,” said Brock. “I’m just blessed to work with, so anytime people give and add another layer to support these young people I’m always pleased and I’m always honored.”>

Beasley Allen did not disclose the amount of the donation.