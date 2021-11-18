Christmas on the River Preps Underway in Demopolis

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Folks in Demopolis are preparing to host a full slate of activities at the 50th Annual Christmas on the River holiday celebration.

COTR is a combination community Christmas party — and holiday homecoming — all rolled up into one.

The event has been going strong now — for 50 years.

It’s a golden holiday tradition in the River City — that has grown into one of the Top 20 Tourist Attractions in the Southeast.

Kirk Brooker is one of the Co-Chairpersons for the event.

“With it being the 50th — you can tell the town has really gotten behind it, excited about it. They’re really going all out as well. And we’re excited to welcome all the visitors to Demopolis,” said Brooker.

COTR features four days of activities. A street parade highlights the festivities on Saturday. Followed by the nautical parade on the Tombigbee River — that night.

“Of course these are floats that really float. This is Alabama’s original Christmas nautical parade,” said Brooker.

“I love seeing all the floats. It’s great,” said Miss COTR Abby Grace Cameran.

Brooker says — Friends in Jazz Christmas Concert — and Christmas in the Canebrake: Parlors and Trees — have been added to the schedule of events — for the 50th.

“Then also we’ve got four private homes that will be open to show off their Christmas decorations and Christmas trees.”

Christmas on the River runs from December 2nd – 4th.

A schedule of events is available at christmasontheriverdemopolis.com.