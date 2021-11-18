Cooler And Breezy Behind Thursday’s Cold Front

by Ben Lang

Thursday morning was quite sunny for many across central and south Alabama. However, clouds increase Thursday afternoon as a cold front moves into our area. A few showers are possible along the front too. However, rain coverage remains extremely spotty today. Rain probably won’t last very long for any location that sees it. The front moves to our southeast this evening. Winds turn northwest behind the front. Wind speeds increase this evening, and remain sustained at 10 to 15 mph overnight. Temperatures also turn much cooler with a clearing sky behind the front. Friday morning lows range from the upper 30s to low 40s.

Friday remains cool and breezy but features plentiful sunshine. Temperatures recover into the 60s during the afternoon. Friday night lows range from the upper 30s to low 40s again.

The weekend looks fairly nice and could feature milder temperatures. Temperatures may warm to around 70° for some Saturday with a mostly sunny sky. Saturday night lows fall into the 40s. Sunday’s high temperatures could range from the low to mid 70s. However, clouds increase, especially late in the day. Another front arrives Sunday night. A few showers appear possible by late Sunday evening, at least in west-central Alabama. Rain becomes a bit more likely Sunday night through early Monday morning. However, rain amounts likely remain rather light.

The Sunday night front heads to our southeast Monday morning. The sky could rapidly clear behind it, with sunshine for most by the afternoon. However, temperatures turn sharply cooler behind the front. Monday’s highs won’t exceed the 60s. Monday night lows fall into the 30s, possibly near or below freezing for some or all of our area. Temperatures may not reach 60° next Tuesday afternoon despite a sunny sky. Tuesday night lows fall into the 30s again.

Temperatures could be a bit milder next Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds otherwise. Clouds could increase further on Thanksgiving day. There’s a small chance for rain, but it looks like the Holiday remains mainly dry and milder. Highs on Thanksgiving could be near 70°. Rain appears more likely on Black Friday.