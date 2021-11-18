New Partnership to Provide Financial Education and Counseling in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Trustmark Bank, Operation HOPE and City of Montgomery have announced a partnership to offer financial education and counseling.

“My administration has prioritized working with Trustmark and Operation HOPE to ensure everyone in Montgomery has the chance to live, learn and earn,” said Steven L. Reed, Mayor of Montgomery, as the partnership was announced on Thursday morning. “This partnership will significantly increase access to critical tools and resources that will change the financial trajectory for residents and entrepreneurs in our community.”

“Trustmark has a long-standing commitment to helping our clients establish financial success to build better lives,” said Duane Dewey, Trustmark CEO. “We believe Trustmark’s partnership with Operation HOPE and the City of Montgomery will expand opportunities for financial empowerment to individuals, businesses and families in the Montgomery community.”

An Operation HOPE Inside location is now located at Trustmark’s Carmichael Road location in Montgomery.

Trustmark associates and the Operation HOPE Wellbeing Coach will work with customers in Montgomery to create customized financial plans and small business development.

“Operation HOPE is on a mission to help every American reach their potential and fully participate in the greatest economy on earth,” said John Hope Bryant, Operation HOPE CEO and founder. “I began Operation HOPE nearly 30 years ago with a vision that financial literacy can change the fortunes of those who are less fortunate. I am excited to launch this initiative and build on that vision with this new partnership with Trustmark and the City of Montgomery.”

This is the third Operation HOPE partnership with Trustmark; Operation HOPE coaches are located at Trustmark’s Poplar Plaza location in Memphis, Tennessee and at Trustmark’s Financial CORE location at Metro Center in Jackson, Mississippi.