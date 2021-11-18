No. 2 Alabama Could Clinch SEC West with Victory Over No. 21 Arkansas
No. 2 Alabama hosts 21st-ranked Arkansas trying to secure a spot in the SEC championship game versus top-ranked Georgia.
The Crimson Tide have won the past 14 meetings, but face a Razorbacks team that has won three straight games.
The game features Arkansas’s running game that ranks sixth nationally against Alabama’s third-rated run defense.
Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young is one of the leading Heisman Trophy candidates while the Razorbacks’ K.J. Jefferson is a threat both running and passing.
Alabama has the national sack leader in linebacker Will Anderson Jr.
The game is at 2:30PM CST on CBS 8.
