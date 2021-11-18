Some Showers with Cold Front Today

by Ryan Stinnett

A cold front will move through the state today, and will produce some rain scattered showers across the state as it does. Moisture will be very limited, and rain amounts should be under a quarter of an inch for most communities. Highs today will be in the mid 70s, but once the front passes your location, temperatures should begin to drop. Tonight will feature a clearing sky and colder temps with low 40s by first thing tomorrow morning.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: A much cooler air mass settles into the state and tomorrow will be sunny, breezy, and much cooler with highs in the low 60s. Our coldest morning should be Saturday with widespread 30s, but we expect nice warm with abundant sunshine highs will return to the upper 60s. Sunday will remain dry with increasing clouds as some showers could return as early as Sunday evening. Highs Sunday will be in the low 70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: For the high school games Friday night, the sky will be clear with temperatures falling through the 40s, possibly reaching the upper 30s by the final whistle.

THANKSGIVING WEEK: Monday starts off with rain and storms with our next front; severe storms are not anticipated. The front clears the area early in the day and it will turn much colder with a brisk north wind by the afternoon. Highs Monday will be near 60°. Tuesday and Wednesday will remain sunny and chilly with highs ranging from the low 50s to low 60s. Morning lows will below freezing Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Thanksgiving looks to have temps in the 60s, but the global models suggests some scattered light rain will be possible over Alabama Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.

HUNTINGDON AT BIRMINGHAM SOUTHERN (12:00p CT kickoff at General Krulak Stadium): A sunny day for football with temperatures in the 60-65 degree range.

ARKANSAS AT ALABAMA (2:30p CT kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium): It will be a sunny afternoon with a kickoff temperature around 65 degrees… falling into the 50s by the fourth quarter.

APPALACHIAN STATE AT TROY (2:30p CT kickoff at Veterans Memorial Stadium): The sky will be sunny; about 68 degrees at kickoff, falling to near 60 by the final whistle.

AUBURN AT SOUTH CAROLINA (6:00p CT kickoff in Columbia, SC): The weather will be clear and cool; temperatures will fall from near 52 at kickoff, to near 45 by the final whistle.

Have an unforgettable Thursday!!!

Ryan