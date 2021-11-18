Turning Breezy & Colder

by Shane Butler



The cold front moves south and out of our area overnight. This will reveal a mostly clear sky. That’s going to favor well for our chance to witness a partial lunar eclipse. It begins shortly after 1am and ends just before 5am. The eclipse peaks around 3am, so maybe set your alarm to catch it around that time. Going into the weekend, high pressure makes a return. We’re back into full sunshine and temps gradually warm into the 70s by Sunday afternoon. Another frontal boundary makes a run at us Sunday night into Monday. A quick round of showers work through the area. Skies will already be clearing through late morning Monday. The air behind the front is significantly colder and you will notice the difference. Temps are heading into the lower 30s Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Highs will only manage the mid to upper 50s. Despite abundant sunshine it will remain chilly through midweek. Looks like another front heads our way later in the work week. We’re thinking our Thanksgiving Day is dry but showers are likely to move into the region on Friday. Temps around the latter half of that week will be in the upper 60s for highs and lows in the 40s.