UPDATE: Two More Suspects Charged in Pike Road Gas Station Shootout

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says two more suspects have been charged in the shootout that happened at a gas station in Pike Road earlier this month.

According to Sheriff Derrick Cunningham, 22-year-old Jamond Quintavion Lawrence was released from the hospital and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility late Wednesday afternoon on one count of assault in the second degree. He is accused of recklessly causing physical injury.

In addition, Cunningham says 32-year-old Arsenio Hall, who he says was connected to one of the vehicles involved at the scene, was later identified and arrested on a charge of trafficking cocaine by U.S. Marshals.

The shooting happened on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the Circle K on U.S. Highway 80, just off Exit 16 at Interstate 85, and involved several people. Two people were shot. Investigators say one was involved in the shooting and the other appeared to be an innocent bystander.

Previously, 20-year-old James McKenzie III and 18-year-old Emiliuan Tindie Spinks were arrested and charged with second-degree assault.