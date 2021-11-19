ADPH: COVID-19 Cases in Alabama Schools Drop to Near 500

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health has released a new COVID-19 school dashboard. It shows that cases have now fallen to nearly 500 after rising slightly the week before.

The dashboard for November 18 shows 537 cases in Alabama schools, down from 722 the previous week. The week before that, there were 660 cases reported. About a month ago, there were 1,000 cases.

These statistics don’t specify whether the cases involve students, teachers or other school employees. Not every school system reported to the state this week.

Here is a list of several local school systems and their current case numbers. The previous week’s numbers are in parentheses:

Montgomery: 12 (19)

Autauga County: 11 (19)

Elmore County: fewer than 5 (20)

Pike Road: fewer than 5 (fewer than 5)

Dallas County: fewer than 5 (fewer than 5)

Selma: fewer than 5 (fewer than 5)

SEE THE COMPLETE DASHBOARD HERE