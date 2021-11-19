ASU Celebrates 50 Years of AFROTC Detachment 019

by Kay McCabe

Alabama State University is celebrating 50 years of AFROTC Det. 019 being on the campus.

The alumni association held an award gala and scholarship ceremony at the Renaissance Hotel & Spa on Friday evening, and honored several alumni including the first commissioning class and their first general officer, Brigadier General Terrence A. Adams.

In attendance were several staff and leaders of ASU including President Dr. Ross, and current ROTC members.

The guest speaker of the ceremony was Lieutenant General (RET), Ronnie D. Hawkins, Jr.

The university will be recognizing the Detachment 019 at their game Saturday against Texas Southern.