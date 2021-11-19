Breezy and Cooler Today; Much Colder Early Next Week

by Ryan Stinnett

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: A much cooler air mass has moved in behind the front and today will be sunny, breezy, and much cooler with highs in the low 60s. After starting the day off in the 30s, Saturday will feature highs in the mid to upper 60s with abundant sunshine. Sunday will remain dry with increasing clouds as some showers could return as early as Sunday evening and Sunday night with our next cold front. Highs Sunday will be in the low 70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: For the high school playoff games tonight, the sky will be clear with temperatures falling through the 40s.

HUNTINGDON AT BIRMINGHAM SOUTHERN (12:00p CT kickoff at General Krulak Stadium): A sunny day for football with temperatures in the 60-65 degree range.

ARKANSAS AT ALABAMA (2:30p CT kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium): It will be a sunny afternoon with a kickoff temperature around 65 degrees… falling into the 50s by the fourth quarter.

APPALACHIAN STATE AT TROY (2:30p CT kickoff at Veterans Memorial Stadium): The sky will be sunny; about 68 degrees at kickoff, falling to near 60 by the final whistle.

AUBURN AT SOUTH CAROLINA (6:00p CT kickoff in Columbia, SC): The weather will be clear and cool; temperatures will fall from near 52 at kickoff, to near 45 by the final whistle.

THANKSGIVING WEEK: Monday starts off with rain and storms with our next front; severe storms are not anticipated. The front clears the area early in the day and it will turn much colder with a brisk north wind as highs struggle to reach 60°. Tuesday and Wednesday will remain sunny and cool with highs in the 50 and low 60s. Morning lows will be below freezing Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Thanksgiving looks to remain dry for much of the state with temperatures in the low 60s. Through the day, clouds should increase and as a threat for widespread rain, and perhaps some storms, returns to Alabama for Black Friday.

Have an incredible day!!!

Ryan