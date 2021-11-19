Magical Christmas Toy Drive: HealthStar Clinic Goes on Shopping Spree

by Alabama News Network Staff

Folks from the HealthStar Clinic took time to go on a shopping spree to help Alabama News Network’s Magical Christmas Toy Drive and The Salvation Army of Montgomery.

They bought more than $1,000 worth of toys at the Walmart Supercenter on Chantilly Parkway. Those toys will then be placed inside the Magical Christmas toy vault at Eastdale Mall for everyone to see. HealthStar workers say they know how important it is to help children in need at Christmas.

“It’s personal to me. I know I grew up not having much anyway, so I’ve been a part of this before, so being able to give back with HealthStar is heartfelt,” Katelinn Burns of HealthStar said.

“A lot of people are fortunate to have things, so being able to provide that to them is fuel to us,” Dr. Kandice Owens of HealthStar said.

While the toys are piling up inside the Magical Christmas toy vault, we still need more help to make the toy drive a success. Drop off a new, unwrapped toy at any of our sponsor locations between now and Friday, Dec. 10. Those toys will go to registered families right here in our area. You can drop off toys at either HealthStar Clinic location in Montgomery or Prattville.

TOY DROPOFF LOCATIONS AND SHOPPING LISTS