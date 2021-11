Montgomery First Lady Tamika Reed Joins David Lamb on Alabama News Rising

Move Montgomery to hold Inaugural 5K Turkey Gobble Wobble

by David Lamb

Montgomery First Lady Tamika Reed leads Move Montgomery, an initiative that promotes health and wellness in the River Region. The day after Thanksgiving Move, Montgomery will hold a 5K . Reed joined David Lamb on Alabama News Rising to discuss the Gobble Wobble 5K and why health and wellness is such a passion.