Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed Joins Alabama News Rising

Discusses Infrastructure, Amazon Announcement & 2-year Anniversary as Mayor

by David Lamb

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has had a whirlwind past few weeks. Mayor Reed announced the plans for Amazon to build a 100-million dollar facility and hire five-hundred workers and soon thereafter was in Washington D. C. for the signing of the 1.2 trillion dollar infrastructure bill that will bring millions of dollars of investment to Montgomery. He joined David Lamb on Alabama News Rising to break down what all the big news means for the Capitol City.