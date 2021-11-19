Opelika Police Want to Find Two People Suspected of Shooting into Mobile Home

by Alabama News Network Staff

Opelika police are searching for the people who shot into an occupied mobile home.

Police say at around 7PM on Friday, Nov. 12, they got a report of gunshots at Hickory Haven Mobile Home Park, which is at 815 Crawford Road.

Police say they found a mobile home that had been struck multiple times with gunfire. According to police, a witness stated they saw two males described as being black, wearing dark clothing and ski masks, in the area just prior to the shooting.

No other information was released.

If you have any information to help police, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.