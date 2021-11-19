Salvation Army Kicksoff Red Kettle Campaign

by Alabama News Network Staff

It’s been a turbulent year for the Montgomery Salvation Army, with a change in leadership and negotiations to sell their building at 900 Maxwell Blvd.

Despite the changes, The Salvation Army is confident that Montgomery will show up to reach their goal of $205k in this years Red Kettle Campaign.

At the Red Kettle Campaign Kickoff on Friday, a few of Montgomery’s largest businesses lined up at the State Capitol to be the first to donate to this years campaign.

Officials with the Salvation Army say the Red Kettle Campaign is their biggest fundraise.

Funds from the campaign help run the shelter, send kinds to summer camps, assist families with utility bills and disaster prep.

The Salvation Army is also a church and serves holiday meals.

“This money will help people get back on the right track in their lives,” says Capt. Daimion Roberts.

In 2021 the Salvation Army served 60 thousand meals, paid 450 utility bills, sent 80 kids to summer camp, distributed 700 hygiene kits, and gave away 450 bags of groceries.

The Salvation Army’s current location at 900 Maxwell Blvd has been sold to the city of Montgomery to make way for the new whitewater park.

The organization is in negotiations to move into a new building that has yet to be revealed.

Services will not be interrupted as the transition is complete.

Volunteers are also needed as bell ringers at various locations.

To donate to the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign, look for the bell ringers outside of local businesses.