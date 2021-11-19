Some Sun, Some Clouds, And Some Rain This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Friday was another mainly sunny day across central and south Alabama. However, temperatures were considerably cooler with highs in the 60s. While Friday was somewhat breezy, wind speeds decrease Friday night. Temperatures fall quickly during the evening, with upper 40s in most locations by 7PM. Temperatures fall into the mid 40s by 9PM and low 40s prior to midnight. Overnight low temperatures range from the upper 30s to low 40s.

Saturday looks mostly sunny and milder with highs in the 60s to around 70°. Saturday night looks cool with lows in the 40s. Sunday looks warmer, with highs in the low to mid 70s. However, clouds increase, especially late in the day. Another cold front approaches our area Sunday night. Rain looks fairly likely along the front. It could begin by the late evening in west-central Alabama. Rain gradually works southeast across the rest of our area Sunday night, moving in tandem with the front.

The front exits southeast Alabama Monday morning. The rain comes to an end in southeast Alabama shortly after sunrise. The rest of the day looks cool and windy with a clearing sky. Sunshine returns for most by the afternoon. However, temperatures only warm into the upper 50s to low 60s. Monday night looks cold with lows near freezing for some if not most location. Tuesday features abundant sunshine, but likely remains breezy. Plus, daytime temperatures may not reach 60°. Tuesday night lows could be near freezing for many locations again.

The middle of next week looks milder. Wednesday looks partly cloudy and dry with highs in the mid 60s. Highs could be near 70° on Thanksgiving day. The rain chance looks low Thursday, but it could be a bit higher Black Friday and next weekend. However, models have been far from consistent showing our next potential weather system late next week.