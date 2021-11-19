U.S. House Approves Spending More than $1.75 Trillion on Biden’s “Build Back Better” Plan

by Alabama News Network Staff

The U.S. House has approved President Biden’s $1.75 trillion social and environment bill.

It happened Friday morning after Democrats cast aside disputes that for months had stalled the measure and hampered efforts to sell their priorities to voters. The House vote was 220-213, as every Democrat but one backed the package, over unanimous Republican opposition.

The measure now heads to the Senate, where changes are certain and disputes between cost-conscious moderates and progressives who seek bold policy changes will flare renew.

For now, Democrats are happy to declare victory amid a dispiriting period that’s seen tumbling Biden poll numbers and economic setbacks.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates the plan would increase the deficit by more than $367 billion over 10 years. But the estimate did not include the revenue that could be generated from increasing IRS enforcement, which the CBO suggested would be $207 billion.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)