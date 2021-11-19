UPDATE: Plans to Resume Full Operations at International Paper Mill in Prattville

by Alabama News Network Staff

Officials with International Paper have updated Alabama News Network on its plans to resume full operations.

The company says on Saturday, Nov. 6, the mill experienced a structural failure of one of its stock tanks during a scheduled maintenance outage. Company officials say there were no injuries and no adverse environmental impact.

Officials say initial assessments are complete and work has begun to bring the mill back to full capacity.

They say operations will resume in the next few weeks for Paper Machine Number 2. Paper Machine Number 1, along with the balance of the mill, is expected to be fully operational early next year.

In the meantime, the company says it continues to evaluate alternative supply options and will work with customers to meet their needs.