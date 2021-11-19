UPDATE: Victim Dies of Injuries in Halloween Shooting in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say a person shot on Halloween has died of his injuries.

Police say 34-year-old Elrico Briggs of Montgomery died Thursday. Police are conducting a death investigation into the shooting.

Police say at about 12:50 p.m. on Sunday, October 31, they were called to a shooting in the North Anton Drive area. They determined the shooting happened in the 100 block of South Haardt Drive.

They have released no other information about the case. If you have information to help them, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.