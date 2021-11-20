Alabama State beats Texas Southern 24-21

by Alabama News Network Staff

Joe Owens Jr. threw for two touchdowns, Jacory Merritt rushed for 106 yards and Alabama State beat Texas Southern 24-21.

Owens was 18 of 27 for 150 yards with an interception for Alabama State.

Andrew Body passed for 163 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Texas Southern. He also carried it nine times for 134 yards and a score.

ASU is now 4-6 and will play Tuskegee in the Turkey Day Classic Thursday at 2PM CST.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. contributed to this report All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)