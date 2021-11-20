Auburn Gives Up 14-Point Lead in 21-17 Loss to South Carolina

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn has now lost three games in a row after losing to South Carolina in Columbia Saturday night, 21-17.

Auburn had an early 14-0 lead, but for the second straight game, the Tigers dominated early just to see its lead evaporate. Auburn was without injured starting quarterback Bo Nix and kicker Anders Carlson.

In his first start, quarterback T. J. Finley completed 17 of 32 passes for 188 yards and one touchdown.

Auburn’s Tank Bigsby ran for a season best 164 yards on 22 carries.

ZaQuandre White was South Carolina’s leading rusher with 99 yards and top receiver with 69 yards. South Carolina is now bowl eligible the traditional way for the first time in three years. The Gamecocks won at least six games in a season for the first time since 2018.

The game was a faceoff between first-year head coaches Bryan Harsin of Auburn and Shane Beamer of South Carolina.

Auburn is now 6-5 and will host No. 2 Alabama (10-1) in the Iron Bowl next Saturday. The game is at 2:30PM on CBS 8.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)