Beautiful Saturday, But Clouds Return Sunday And Rain Monday

by Riley Blackwell

BEAUTIFUL NOVEMBER DAY: Saturday has been a very comfortable day, with temperatures in the mid 60s and mostly clear skies. A light wind out of the east has resulted in a beautiful day to kick off our weekend.

CALM NIGHT AHEAD: Clear conditions are expected to persist into the evening, with the potential for a couple of clouds across the area. Overall, temperatures will be in the mid 40s and mostly clear skies.

CLOUDS RETURN SUNDAY: Clouds will begin to build early Sunday morning, which will also give us a slight rain chance. These showers will remain mainly isolated though, and not everywhere will see rain. Some places will experience some clearing, but clouds will be hanging around through most of the day. Expect highs right around 70°.

EXTENDED: An active weather pattern will highlight the coming week. A cold front will be moving through Sunday night into Monday early morning, and bring a healthy chance of rain. However, the rest of Monday looks clear. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday, with low temperatures right around freezing for the start of the week. We are watching the potential for another cold front around Thanksgiving, but it is still a bit too early to be specific for that front.