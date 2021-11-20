No. 2 Bama Tops No. 21 Arkansas 42-35, Will Play in SEC Championship Game

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Quarterback Bryce Young passed for a school-record 559 yards and five touchdowns and No. 2 Alabama clinched a spot in the Southeastern Conference championship game with a 42-35 victory Saturday over No. 21 Arkansas.

The Crimson Tide (10-1, 7-1, No. 2 CFP) won its 15th consecutive game against the Razorbacks (7-4, 3-4), thanks largely to the Young-to-Jameson Williams deep connection that continues to be the ultimate offensive bailout.

This one wasn’t settled until Arkansas’s onside kick went out of bounds with 1:02 left.

Alabama set up a date with No. 1 Georgia in Atlanta on Dec. 4 after a visit to rival Auburn in the Iron Bowl on Saturday. The game is at 2:30PM CST on CBS 8.

