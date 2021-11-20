State Trooper Assaulted, Suspect on the Run

by Alabama News Network Staff

State Troopers say Randy Lee Wade, 57, is wanted in connection with the assault of a trooper.

ALEA says that on Friday Nov. 19, a trooper was assaulted while attempting an arrest.

The trooper was taken to the hospital from treatment and is recovering.

Police did not provide the nature of the assault.

Wade is considered armed and dangerous and is described as a 5’11” black male weighing 135 pounds.

Randy Lee Wade was last seen Friday, November 19 in Livingston Alabama at Hwy.28 & I-20/59.

If you have information on Wade’s whereabouts call the State Bureau of Investigation at 334-676-7250 or call 911.