AP Top 25 Poll: Ohio State Jumps Alabama to Take No. 2 Spot
Despite beating then-No. 21 Arkansas, Alabama has dropped from No. 2 to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll for November 21, 2021.
Ohio State is the new No. 2 after routing then-No. 7 Michigan State, jumping three spots past Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati in a close vote. Oregon, which had been No. 4, plunged to No. 11 after its loss at Utah.
Georgia is the unanimous No. 1 for the seventh consecutive week. Besides Georgia and Alabama, other SEC teams in this week’s poll are: No. 8 Ole Miss, No. 14 Texas A&M and No. 25 Arkansas.
Alabama remains No. 2 in the Coaches Poll. The updated College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday night.
AP Top 25 College Football Poll:
- Georgia (62 first-place votes)
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Cincinnati
- Notre Dame
- Michigan
- Oklahoma State
- Ole Miss
- Baylor
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Michigan State
- BYU
- Texas A&M
- UTSA
- Utah
- Iowa
- Wisconsin
- Houston
- Pittsburgh
- Wake Forest
- San Diego State
- Louisiana
- NC State
- Arkansas
