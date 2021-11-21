AP Top 25 Poll: Ohio State Jumps Alabama to Take No. 2 Spot

Despite beating then-No. 21 Arkansas, Alabama has dropped from No. 2 to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll for November 21, 2021.

Ohio State is the new No. 2 after routing then-No. 7 Michigan State, jumping three spots past Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati in a close vote. Oregon, which had been No. 4, plunged to No. 11 after its loss at Utah.

Georgia is the unanimous No. 1 for the seventh consecutive week. Besides Georgia and Alabama, other SEC teams in this week’s poll are: No. 8 Ole Miss, No. 14 Texas A&M and No. 25 Arkansas.

Alabama remains No. 2 in the Coaches Poll. The updated College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday night.

AP Top 25 College Football Poll:

  1. Georgia (62 first-place votes)
  2. Ohio State
  3. Alabama
  4. Cincinnati
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Michigan
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Ole Miss
  9. Baylor
  10. Oklahoma
  11. Oregon
  12. Michigan State
  13. BYU
  14. Texas A&M
  15. UTSA
  16. Utah
  17. Iowa
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Houston
  20. Pittsburgh
  21. Wake Forest
  22. San Diego State
  23. Louisiana
  24. NC State
  25. Arkansas

