AP Top 25 Poll: Ohio State Jumps Alabama to Take No. 2 Spot

by Alabama News Network Staff

Despite beating then-No. 21 Arkansas, Alabama has dropped from No. 2 to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll for November 21, 2021.

Ohio State is the new No. 2 after routing then-No. 7 Michigan State, jumping three spots past Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati in a close vote. Oregon, which had been No. 4, plunged to No. 11 after its loss at Utah.

Georgia is the unanimous No. 1 for the seventh consecutive week. Besides Georgia and Alabama, other SEC teams in this week’s poll are: No. 8 Ole Miss, No. 14 Texas A&M and No. 25 Arkansas.

Alabama remains No. 2 in the Coaches Poll. The updated College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday night.

AP Top 25 College Football Poll:

Georgia (62 first-place votes) Ohio State Alabama Cincinnati Notre Dame Michigan Oklahoma State Ole Miss Baylor Oklahoma Oregon Michigan State BYU Texas A&M UTSA Utah Iowa Wisconsin Houston Pittsburgh Wake Forest San Diego State Louisiana NC State Arkansas

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)