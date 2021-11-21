Cloudy Sunday, But A Cold Front Comes Tonight And Cools Us Off

by Riley Blackwell

CLOUDY AND CALM: For the rest of the evening, cloudy skies will become more prevalent across the area ahead of a cold front that will move through later tonight. But for now, temperatures are hovering in the upper 60s, and not expected to fall much tonight.

CLOUDS BUILDING TONIGHT: While cloudy conditions will last tonight, the cloud cover will become a bit more dense as the evening hours draw closer. A cold front will enter the area around 10 PM tonight, and be in the River Region by midnight. Storms within this line could pack a punch, as model data suggests a lot of lightning and the potential for some small hail. Expect lows tonight in the mid 50s.

RAIN EARLY/CLEARING LATE: The cold front is expected to move through and be out of our area by day break to right before noon tomorrow. On the backside of the front, clear but very breezy conditions will be in place, with gusts up to 30 mph. Highs tomorrow will struggle to hang around 60.

LOOK AHEAD: After the cold front moves its way through the area, very cool conditions will be in place for the days leading up to Thanksgiving. Morning lows will consistently hover around freezing, and daytime highs will stay in the low to mid 60s. Another front will be on the way for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, but appears to be not as strong as tonight’s front.