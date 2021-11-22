A Brief Cold Snap!

by Shane Butler

We’re on the backside of a cold front and that’s allowing much colder air to spill into the state. Temps will drop into the lower 30s overnight. The NWS Birmingham has issued a freeze warming for our central and northern counties. You may want to take care of those tender plants. We expect abundant sunshine to be overhead Tuesday. The colder air mass in place will only allow temps to top out in the upper 50s to lower 60s for highs. It stays mainly clear and dry through Thursday. A gradual warming trend will develop and we’re looking at 70 degree warmth by Thanksgiving Day. Changes are ahead for that night as another cold front makes a run at us. An area of light rain will move through Thursday night into early Friday. Clearing and colder conditions will return to the area Friday into Saturday. Temps will only climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s over the weekend. Morning lows will hover in the low to mid 30s. High pressure will be the main weather feature over us and the sky conditions will look mostly sunny throughout the weekend into the early half of next week.