Aubie and Big Al Surprise Oak Grove Residents with Iron Bowl Pep Rally

by Carrington Cole

Some senior citizens had a surprise visit from their favorite mascots.

Aubie and Big Al came to visit the residents of Oak Grove Inn assisted living facility for a surprise pep rally for the upcoming Iron Bowl game.

Along with the mascots, former and current football players of both universities came out as well to get everyone excited for the game; including current Auburn players, Trey Lindsey.

Everyone was so fired up about the game the residents even sat on opposite sides of the room from each other to show support their team.

Kickoff for the Iron Bowl will be on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.