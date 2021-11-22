Cool Afternoons And Cold Nights Through Tuesday

by Ben Lang

Sunshine gradually returns Monday afternoon. Afternoon temperatures range from the low to mid 60s. However, a north wind of 10 to 20 mph may make it feel cooler than that. Winds gradually decrease this evening and overnight. However, temperatures fall like a rock after the sun goes down. Tuesday morning lows could be in the upper 20s to low 30s. A freeze warning begins at 9PM Monday evening and continues until 9AM Tuesday morning for central Alabama.

Tuesday looks sunny but cool with highs in the upper 50s. Tuesday night lows fall to near freezing again. Wednesday looks sunny with some clouds and milder. Highs range from the low to mid 60s. Wednesday night lows range from the upper 30s to low 40s, setting up a cool Thanksgiving morning.

Thanksgiving day could feature temperatures approaching 70° during the afternoon. Thanksgiving looks mainly dry, but likely features increasing clouds. Another front rolls our way Thursday night. Perhaps our northwestern communities in central Alabama have a chance to see some rain prior to midnight. Some rain continues along the front as it moves northwest to southeast through our area Thursday night. Some rain could linger into Black Friday morning. However, rain amounts, coverage, and intensity don’t look particularly impressive with the front.

Sunshine could return by Black Friday afternoon. Friday night lows fall into the 30s. The rest of the weekend looks fairly nice with highs in the mid 60s Saturday and Sunday. It looks like both days remain rain-free. Saturday could feature a mix of sun and clouds, but Sunday looks mainly sunny. Lows fall to around 40° each night. Generally sunny and mild weather looks to continue into next week.