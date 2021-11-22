Montgomery Police Searching for Missing Woman

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department needs your help in locating a missing person.

MPD says 41-year-old Crystal Collins was last seen walking away from a medical facility in Montgomery Friday morning.

Collins is described as a white female, 5’8″ and weighs approximately 260 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, pink colored pants and flip flops. Officials say she doesn’t have a phone or car.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Crystal Collins, you can urged to contact the Montgomery Police Department or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.