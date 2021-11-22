Wetumpka Kicks Off The Holiday Season With The Help Of Some Local Businesses

by Mattie Davis

The Gab Salon in Downtown Wetumpka invited the community to a holiday season kick-off.

The event included food, live music, and special guests including Santa Claus and the Grinch. Paula Sargent the Gab Salon owner wanted to provide a community centered event to highlight the start of the holiday season. Other community partners helped provide supplies for the event including the Copper House Deli and Wetumpka Nutrition.

Sargent hopes to continue this event each year in the future.