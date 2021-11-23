Cecil Hurt, Longtime Sports Editor at The Tuscaloosa News, Dies at 62

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Tuscaloosa News reports that its well-known and longtime sports editor Cecil Hurt has died.

According to the newspaper, Hurt died at UAB Hospital of pneumonia complications. He was 62.

Hurt was well known for his coverage of the University of Alabama over nearly 40 years. After graduating from the university in 1981, the newspaper hired him as a sports writer in 1982. He became sports editor and a columnist in 1989.

Over the decades, Hurt won numerous awards for his work.

Alabama News Network extends our thoughts and prayers to his family, friends and colleagues at The Tuscaloosa News.