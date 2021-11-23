Cold Tuesday Night, Then Warmer Through Thanksgiving

by Ben Lang

Tuesday morning was unseasonably cold. Temperatures fell into the 30s across all of central and south Alabama. Several locations fell to or just below the freezing mark of 32°. However, sunshine was abundant Tuesday morning. By midday, temperatures rebounded into the 50s. However, temperatures remain unseasonably cool Tuesday afternoon. Daytime highs may not reach 60° in many locations.

Tuesday evening and overnight look cold again. Evening temperatures could be in the mid 40s by 7PM. By 9PM, temperatures could be in the low 40s, then around 40° by 11PM. The sky remains clear with lighter winds overnight. That helps temperatures fall to near or just below freezing early Tuesday morning. Another freeze warning begins at 9PM Tuesday night and continues through 9AM Wednesday morning.

Wednesday features sunshine and a few clouds. Plus, afternoon temperatures trend milder. Highs range from the low to mid 60s. Wednesday night lows fall into the 30s to low 40s. Thanksgiving morning begins on a cool note, but Thanksgiving looks like a fairly warm day. Temperatures top out near 70°. The forecast for Thanksgiving remains rain-free through sunset. However, rain arrives in west-central Alabama by the late evening in advance of a cold front. The front pushes northwest to southeast through our area Thursday night. Rain accompanies the front on the trek into southeast Alabama through Black Friday morning.

Black Friday looks cool and possibly breezy with a clearing sky. Temperatures may not reach 60° during the afternoon. Friday night lows fall into the 30s. The rest of the weekend looks pretty nice with highs in the 60s Saturday and Sunday. Both days feature sunshine and some clouds but no rain. Saturday and Sunday night low temperatures fall to around 40°.

The start of next week and the end of November looks nice, dry, and mainly sunny. Temperatures peak in the mid 60s next Monday and Tuesday afternoon.