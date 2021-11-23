Magical Christmas Toy Drive: South University Goes on Shopping Spree

by Alabama News Network Staff

South University is doing its part to make the 8th Annual Magical Christmas Toy Drive another success. University leaders joined Alabama News Network on a shopping spree to help buy toys for The Salvation Army of Montgomery.

They bought more than $1,000 worth of toys at the Walmart Supercenter on Chantilly Parkway. Those toys will then be placed inside the Magical Christmas toy vault at Eastdale Mall for everyone to see.

“Being able to give back is what we truly enjoy doing,” South University Campus Director Kandis Steele said.

They know it’s all about the children.

“We realize that we want to make sure that they have a happy, merry Christmas,” Lunda Childers, South University Nursing Program Director, said. “We want to show them love. We want our students to be part of that.”

While the toys are piling up inside the Magical Christmas toy vault, we still need more help to make the toy drive a success. Drop off a new, unwrapped toy at any of our sponsor locations between now and Friday, Dec. 10. Those toys will go to registered families right here in our area. One of those locations is South University on Vaughn Road in Montgomery.

TOY DROPOFF LOCATIONS AND SHOPPING LISTS