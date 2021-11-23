Montgomery Christmas Parade to Return on December 10

by Alabama News Network Staff

The City of Montgomery will once again present a Christmas Parade this year. Last year’s parade was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s parade will take place on Dexter Avenue starting at 6:15 p.m. on Friday, December 10.

Registration for parade entries is now underway on these sites:

www.mgmcityevents.com

https://cityofmontgomery.seamlessdocs.com/f/ChristmasParade2021

Float entries will be divided into three categories: business, adult and children/youth. Parade sponsor Sam’s Club will award a cash prize to one entry from each category.

All float entries must be submitted by December 8 with a $25 nonrefundable entry fee.

The parade will begin at the steps of the Alabama Capitol and will end at Court Square Fountain. Participants can stage their floats prior to the event at Cramton Bowl.

For more information about registration and float guidelines, please call the City of Montgomery Department of Cultural Affairs at (334) 625-2118.