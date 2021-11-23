ON YOUR SIDE: Publix, Winn-Dixie Limiting Sales of Some Thanksgiving Items

by Alabama News Network Staff

Both Publix and Winn-Dixie say they are limiting the number of some items sold to customers ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday. They say it’s due to supply chain issues.

Publix is limiting customers to two each of key Thanksgiving items including canned cranberry sauce, pie filling, jarred gravy, cream cheese and bacon.

Winn-Dixie is limiting turkeys to one per customer.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)