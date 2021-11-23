Restore the Joy Ministries, Inc. Provides a Hot Plate for 100 Homeless People

by Carrington Cole

There are too many people without a home or food this Thanksgiving. Restore the Joy Ministries, Inc. has decided to help give back to the community in need.

Restore the Joy Ministries is a non-profit organization that began in Montgomery 21 years ago. The organization felt the need to provide for the homeless community in the surrounding area. So, they partnered with Potz and Panz catering and the Salvation Army to give away 100 hot plates of food cooked by Potz and Panz.

Founder of Restore the Joy Ministries, Inc. Dr. Garcia A. Stevenson had this to say about why she gave food to the homeless community.

“What I want to do and what I would love to do is just continue to restore the joy to those that are homeless, those that are undeserved, those that may not have what I have,” stated Dr. Stevenson. “Now, I don’t have a whole lot, but I do have the love of Jesus down on the inside and I just want to spread that, you know, while I’m on this side of Heaven.”

Around 100 plates of warm food were given out from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday evening at the Salvation Army.